US hockey star Brady Tkachuk opens up on Trump phone call ahead of 4-Nations face-off final vs Canada

The U.S. vs. Canada hockey rivalry erupted in 2025 during the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February, when Canadians and Americans booed each other's national anthems, and players got into a violent brawl just nine seconds into a game.

Tension between the two countries' heightened prior to the event after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada, initiating a trade war.

So Trump made it a point to reach out to the U.S. team, calling the players in the locker room ahead of the final against Canada, to motivate them.

U.S. star Brady Tkachuk told Fox News Digital what Trump's call meant to the team before its emotional high-stakes battle, during a press conference at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee media summit on Wednesday.

"It was pretty cool to have a president who cares about our team and wishing us all good luck to get the job done," Tkachuk said.

"I think what we realized was just how big of a moment that was, and of course it created pressure… you just realize you're not just playing for the group, you're playing for the people that got you there, you're playing for the people that protect us every single day. It's bigger than the game, it's for the whole country, and you're trying to put your best effort to get the job done for everybody in this country."

Tkachuk added that the influence of the president's phone call will stay with the team as it heads into the Winter Olympics in Cortino-Milan, and a potential high-stakes rematch with Canada on the world stage.

"It's just also going to set [us] up for February, that it's not just about our teams, it's about playing for this country and being able to represent them to the best of our abilities," he said.

Footage of Trump's phone call was released ahead of the game, where the president was heard praising the talent of the American players.

"You guys are really talented. I have great respect for hockey players. I'm a hockey fan. I love hockey," Trump began.

Coaches and players were seen smiling, but kept stoic expressions, as the president spoke.

"The talent, the skill that you have is crazy. And just go out and have a good time tonight and I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skill group of people," Trump continued. "It's an honor to talk to you. And get out there, and there's no pressure whatsoever."

The players let out a light chuckle after Trump's "no pressure" line.

Finally, Trump departed with his closing message.

"You just go out and have a good time. You're going to win, and we love America. We love you guys. We'll be watching tonight. Bring it home!" Trump concluded.

The U.S. went on to lose 3-2 in overtime.

Now, with the Winter Olympics less than 100 days away, the hockey rivalry between the teams is set to hit a high point in its history, with tensions between the countries burning hotter.

Trump recently called off trade negotiations with Canada — after Canada attempted to use former President Ronald Reagan’s words about tariffs as a swipe against Trump’s tariff policies, and after Canada has championed some protectionist policies of its own.

The government of the Canadian province of Ontario released a campaign ad Oct. 14 quoting a radio address Reagan delivered in April 1987 where he said, "Over the long run such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer."

Meanwhile, Canada has backed multiple protectionist policies for decades, and in recent years. These policies attempt to limit international trade to create less competition for domestic industries through the use of tariffs or import quotas.

The ad did not receive a warm welcome in the U.S. In response, Trump slammed Canada for releasing the ad, and nixed trade talks with Canada after meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Oct. 7.

"CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Meanwhile, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to continue his legacy, released a Thursday statement claiming that the ad campaign used "selective audio" that "misrepresents" Reagan’s address.

