US competing in 2022 Beijing Olympics 'wrong signal to send' amid China's Muslim Uyghur genocide, NY rep says

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., opened up more Wednesday on his push for the Biden administration to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics over China’s genocidal actions against millions of Muslim Uyghurs.

Katko said in an interview on "America Reports" that he wants Americans to compete in the Olympics -- but not when they're hosted in a country "that’s engaged in genocide."

"I think capitulation or rationalization of their conduct and they are literally gathering up millions over a million people, maybe as many as three million ethnic Muslims, primarily Uighurs in concentration camps," Katko said. "And they are systematically engaging in genocide with them as defined by the United Nations."

"President Biden, when he was on a campaign trail, acknowledged it. He hasn't since he's been in office," he continued. "The Canadian government just voted unanimously [Monday] to try and get the Olympics moved to another venue for next year. And that's all I'm asking. I'm not saying we prevent the athletes from competing. I want them to compete, but I don't want them to compete in a country that's engaged in genocide. It's absolutely the wrong signal to send to people around the world. And I think it's high time we stand up to China and its tactics and say enough is enough. And I'm asking the president to lead."

Canada’s House of Commons voted Monday to declare that China is committing genocides against Muslim Uyghurs and called on the International Committee to move the 2022 Games from Beijing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from the vote, which passed 266-0.

When asked about the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Katko said he would argue that this current situation was "far more serious."

"Listen, we have plenty of time for the president to act swiftly and use his authority as a leader of the free world to move the Olympics to a more friendly venue so we're not rewarding not just bad behavior, but a ghastly behavior," he said. "And you know this as far as homeland security goes, we have products that we have ... that we have to maybe quarantine and stop being imported in the United States because they're engaged in slave labor in these concentration camps and also engage in genocide. So what are we doing at this time to act? We can move it to a more friendly location so athletes can still play. But I think time is of the essence. And let's get it done and let's move to another location."

Katko’s message Wednesday came after his letter to Biden was sent.

"Before the eyes of the world descend upon China in 2022, I urge you to take action by working with our partners and allies to lead the free nations of the planet in a unified movement to hold this honored contest amongst nations in a country that actually lives up to the values of the Olympic Charter," he wrote.

Katko is a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.