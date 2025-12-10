Urban Meyer's advice for Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame coach's name appears in NFL rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish getting snubbed from the College Football Playoff and then forgoing a bowl game may have ended their regular season in the sport, but the rumors around head coach Marcus Freeman are still as hot as ever.

Yes, the college football coaching carousel wrapped up its last ride. Lane Kiffin went to LSU, Jon Sumrall took the Florida job, and Matt Campbell is the new sheriff at Penn State. But the rumors around Freeman don’t involve another school, rather the NFL.

Freeman’s name has popped up in the rumor mill since last season after the Chicago Bears started their pursuit of a new head coach and before they ultimately hired Ben Johnson. Now, Freeman’s name has been linked to the New York Giants’ job, as they will embark on their own head-coaching pursuit once the clock hits triple zeroes in their Week 18 game.

Urban Meyer had some thoughts about Freeman possibly jumping to the NFL. Meyer coached Florida and Ohio State to national championships but completely flamed out in his one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I would say, ‘You stay in college 100%.’ You have controllables in college as a head coach. In the NFL, there’s so many uncontrollables that you don’t have, whether it’s the GM, the owner … In college, it’s you," he said on FOX Sports’ "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

"Plus, you’re gonna lose in the NFL. It’s built — and I’m not sure the Marcus I know — he can’t take losing like I can’t take losing. You’re gonna win at Notre Dame."

Freeman spoke to Complex News about the possibility of jumping to the NFL.

"I often, not all the time, but when I feel like I can weave it into a message to the players I do address and I say, ‘You don’t let somebody else’s noise become your noise.’ You don’t have to allow somebody else’s noise become my noise, right? And somebody might say something to me, ‘Hey, your name’s up for this job, OK?’ But that doesn’t have to be my noise. That doesn’t have to be the things I think about. I need to think about value in the moment for the opportunity that we have but also use it as a sense of gratitude.

"One, I have the utmost respect for the Giants organization. You talk about the history of the NFL, what a special organization. But two, it’s also gratitude for the job you have because you wouldn’t have said that if we stunk. So, I know we’re in this position because of the people. It’s not a person. It’s because of the people."

Freeman is someone the Giants hold in "high regard," the New York Post reported.

The Giants have Mike Kafka as the interim head coach, but with the immense talent on offense, a solid hire could elevate the team back into playoff contenders.