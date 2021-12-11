Expand / Collapse search
Urban Meyer has strained relationship with Jaguars players, coaches: bombshell report

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is once again in hot water

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is once again in hot water.

The NFL Network reported that tension between Meyer and Jaguars players and coaches has reached a new level in recent weeks, which could mean the head coach will be on his way out of Jacksonville after just one season.

Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars meets with head coach Urban Meyer and coach Brian Schottenheimer in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium Sept. 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jaguars owner Shad Khan isn’t considering making a change anytime soon. However, Meyer has reportedly made public comments to players and fellow coaches blaming them for the team’s 2-10 start to the season.

In the past two weeks, Meyer reportedly had a heated argument with wide receiver Marvin Jones during practice following the coach’s public and private criticism of receivers.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability at Chandlers Cross, England, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Meyer gave a "biting message" to the team that "he's a winner" and "his assistant coaches are losers," the NFL Network reported, citing several people who were informed of content discussed during a meeting. Meyer reportedly challenged each coach individually, asking them to explain why they’ve never won, and he made them defend their resumes.

The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak. Since their Week 7 bye, Jacksonville is averaging just 10.7 points per game.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Star running back James Robinson was benched during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams last week, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has shown few signs of growth since the start of the season. He has a 58% completion percentage with 2,514 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com