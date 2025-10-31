Rose Bowl files lawsuit against UCLA for allegedly trying to move games out of historic stadium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city of Pasadena, California, and the Rose Bowl Operating Company have reportedly sued UCLA for allegedly trying to move its college football games from one of the sport's most iconic stadiums to the much newer SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the suit claims the university is "profoundly" betraying its trust by attempting to relocate its home games from the site the Bruins have called home for 43 years to the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Times reported UCLA’s outside counsel, David L. Schrader, sent a letter to Pasadena attorney Nima Mohebbi in March, saying the school’s efforts to conduct "preliminary discussions" about relocating games did not constitute a "material breach" of its contract.

"This lawsuit arises in an era when money too often eclipses meaning and the pursuit of profit threatens to erase the very traditions that breathe life into institutions," the suit claims. "Some commitments are too fundamental to be traded away."

"The City expects UCLA will honor the terms of the [lease] agreement, and the City Council will do everything in its power to protect and defend the City's contractual rights," the city of Pasadena said in a statement to ESPN on Thursday.

"The City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Stadium, steadfast partners to UCLA for more than four decades, are extremely disappointed with UCLA's attempt to terminate the lease.

"The Rose Bowl has acted with transparency and integrity, not only fulfilling but exceeding its obligations under the lease agreement, investing significant time, effort, and financial resources into the partnership with UCLA, including ongoing major renovation work," the statement continued. "The potential economic and reputational damage of UCLA's attempt to break its lease is significant to the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena residents, and the local and regional economy."

UCLA's current lease runs through 2044, but the stadium is 26 miles from campus, while SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020, is about 12 miles away.

The Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) have struggled with attendance in recent years. UCLA's average attendance for its four home games is roughly 35,000. The stadium has a capacity of more than 89,000. SoFi Stadium's capacity is about 20,000 fewer.

The school left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten last year along with USC, Washington and Oregon.

Rose Bowl Stadium is best known for hosting the Rose Bowl since 1922, in all but two years because of World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

