US travel system not ready for influx of fans for major sporting events in coming years: report

The United States is hosting some major international sporting events in the next few years: the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

However, the country is not ready for all the air travel that comes with those events, the U.S. Travel Association said in a report Wednesday.

"Without immediate action, our outdated air travel system will strain under the pressure," the report said.

The U.S. Travel Association called for urgent modernization of air traffic control technology and solutions to the nation’s air traffic controller shortages.

"America is staring at a historic opportunity – the question is whether we will seize the moment or fall maddeningly short," Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, said.

"The next several years will bring unprecedented travel demand that our systems are not prepared to handle. Washington has a small window to fix major travel pain points and unlock a $100 billion economic opportunity – but it will require a level of urgency that has been missing in recent years."

The U.S. Travel Association called on Congress and President Donald Trump and his administration to take steps to improve air travel.

The organization said it wanted to get senior White House leadership to showcase the country at the marquee global events, have Trump deliver on his promise of expedited visas for the 2026 World Cup, and create more advanced security screening processes and strong airport borders.

"This is the moment to deliver the world-class travel system Americans deserve – and the world expects," Freeman concluded.

