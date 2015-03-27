Umpire Greg Gibson hurt in Indians game against Angels

Home plate umpire Greg Gibson left Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the bottom of the fifth inning with an injury above his left eye.

Torii Hunter tried to score from first base on a double off the wall in right field by Kendrys Morales. Hunter charged to the plate and seemingly avoided the tag by catcher Carlos Santana. As Hunter completed his head-first slide, the spikes on his left foot hit Gibson in the face. Hunter was called out, but the Angels still held a 7-0 lead.

The 43-year-old Gibson received medical attention to stop the bleeding and he was replaced by Manny Gonzalez, who moved from first base. Gerry Davis slid over from second to first base.