UFC’s Dana White abruptly quits Howie Mandel show with little explanation: 'F---ing tired of doing podcasts’

UFC president Dana White abruptly stormed off the set of Howie Mandel’s latest podcast episode, saying only that he was "so f---ing tired of doing podcasts."

The incident happened in the opening minutes of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast released Wednesday.

In the episode, Mandel introduces White, who thanks him for his "kind words" before taking off his headset and walking off with little explanation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Dana White, you are an amazing guy. I can't thank you enough for being here," Mandel says as White appears to be seemingly frustrated.

"You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration, you are a philosopher. The way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media – I'm jealous. But, Dana, I can't thank you enough for being here."

UFC'S DANA WHITE DELIVERS PRO-FREEDOM RESPONSE AFTER BEING ASKED ABOUT SEAN STRICKLAND'S TIRADE

After the introduction, White explains that he’s "literally done" with podcasts, pushing the mic away and eventually walking off.

"Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it. I am so f---ing tired of doing podcasts. It’s – I'm literally done with them. I'm not doing any more podcasts."

Mandel tweeted the clip on social media, adding that White "quit my podcast," But several people questioned whether the incident was a "publicity stunt" or "staged."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White did not appear to comment on the incident on social media, and Mandel did not elaborate beyond his post online.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



