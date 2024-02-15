Expand / Collapse search
UFC’s Dana White abruptly quits Howie Mandel show with little explanation: 'F---ing tired of doing podcasts’

Fans speculated online that the incident might be a publicity stunt or staged

UFC president Dana White abruptly stormed off the set of Howie Mandel’s latest podcast episode, saying only that he was "so f---ing tired of doing podcasts." 

The incident happened in the opening minutes of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast released Wednesday. 

Dana White in Las Vegas

UFC president Dana White speaks with media after the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In the episode, Mandel introduces White, who thanks him for his "kind words" before taking off his headset and walking off with little explanation. 

"Dana White, you are an amazing guy. I can't thank you enough for being here," Mandel says as White appears to be seemingly frustrated. 

"You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration, you are a philosopher. The way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media – I'm jealous. But, Dana, I can't thank you enough for being here."

Howie Mandel on stage with a microphone

Howie Mandel on stage at the Byron Allen Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)

UFC'S DANA WHITE DELIVERS PRO-FREEDOM RESPONSE AFTER BEING ASKED ABOUT SEAN STRICKLAND'S TIRADE

After the introduction, White explains that he’s "literally done" with podcasts, pushing the mic away and eventually walking off. 

"Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it. I am so f---ing tired of doing podcasts. It’s – I'm literally done with them. I'm not doing any more podcasts."

Dana White speaks before UFC 290

UFC president Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 290 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mandel tweeted the clip on social media, adding that White "quit my podcast," But several people questioned whether the incident was a "publicity stunt" or "staged." 

White did not appear to comment on the incident on social media, and Mandel did not elaborate beyond his post online. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.