UFC's Dana White gets mistaken for Joe Rogan during interview with Sage Steele

Former ESPN host Sage Steele mistakenly addressed UFC president Dana White as podcast host Joe Rogan during an interview on Steele's podcast on Thursday.

White sat down with Steele during an appearance on the "Sage Steele Podcast," and at the very end of the interview, the host asked White, "What is Joe Rogan's dream?" White repeated the question as Steele corrected herself and said, "Joe Rogan. Dana White."

"Did you just think that was Joe Rogan?" White said. Steele admitted, "I totally did."

"She just called me f-----g Joe Rogan. You thought I was f-----g Joe Rogan?!" he asked. "I was bald before Joe Rogan was ever bald. White said fans often mistake him for Rogan.

"I just did a two-hour f-----g podcast, I just flew here from Vegas, and she thought she was interviewing Joe Rogan," he cracked.

"Jesus, Jesus," Steele continued. White quipped that "all us White, bald guys look alike."

Steele also referred to White as "Joe" earlier in the interview, but the two didn't address it at the time.

White abruptly stormed off the set of Howie Mandel’s podcast in February and said he was "so f-----g tired of doing podcasts."

During the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Mandel introduced the UFC president and said he was an "amazing guy."

After the introduction, White said he was done with podcasts before pushing the mic away and eventually walking off.

"Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it. I am so f-----g tired of doing podcasts. It’s—I'm literally done with them. I'm not doing any more podcasts," he said.

White also posted a clip of the exchange with Steele to social media.

Mandel walked in on the two at the end of the interview and joked that Steele also referred to him as Joe Rogan.

Mandel praised both Steele and White at the very end of the clip and said the interview was inspiring.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.