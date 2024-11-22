UFC President Dana White done with politics for good after Trump victory: ‘It’s disgusting’

UFC President Dana White is among President-elect Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters and was undoubtedly an instrumental part in his bid to win a second presidency, but Trump’s longtime friend is done with politics after this last election cycle.

In an interview with the New Yorker following UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden last weekend, White told the magazine that he has likely endorsed his last politician.

"I’m never f---ing doing this again," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I want nothing to do with this s---. It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics."

According to the report, White and Trump’s relationship dates back to the early days of UFC, when Trump allowed the sport, which at the time had a bad reputation for simply being violent, to hold events at his casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Since then, the sport has spiked in popularity, and Trump has become a fan favorite.

EX-ESPN STAR SAGE STEELE SPORTS MAGA-INSPIRED NECKLACE AT UFC 309

"Every time, when he was getting hammered at his worst, we’d walk into that arena and the place erupts and goes crazy," White told the magazine. "It shows other people, Oh, wait. Everybody doesn’t hate Donald Trump like the media is telling us."

Trump received a thunderous applause as he made his way toward the Octagon on Saturday flanked by many of his Cabinet nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard.

White said before the fight that Trump and UFC fighter Conor McGregor receive the biggest applause he has ever seen when they show up at a fight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s campaign saw him appear on several popular podcasts including "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has been viewed a staggering 47 million times on YouTube alone, "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant," Barstool Sports’ podcast "Bussin with the Boys," "Nelk Boys" and "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul.

White told the magazine that he believed these appearances worked in Trump’s favor, especially with the young male demographic.

"You’re getting conversations in these podcasts, and you yourself, as a young kid, get to really see who Donald Trump is," he said. "Not the bulls--- you hear from the far-left media."