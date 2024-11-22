Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC President Dana White done with politics for good after Trump victory: ‘It’s disgusting’

'I want nothing to do with politics,' White said in a recent interview

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
UFC President Dana White is among President-elect Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters and was undoubtedly an instrumental part in his bid to win a second presidency, but Trump’s longtime friend is done with politics after this last election cycle. 

In an interview with the New Yorker following UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden last weekend, White told the magazine that he has likely endorsed his last politician. 

Dana White at UFC

UFC President Dana White during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m never f---ing doing this again," he said. 

"I want nothing to do with this s---. It’s gross. It’s disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics." 

According to the report, White and Trump’s relationship dates back to the early days of UFC, when Trump allowed the sport, which at the time had a bad reputation for simply being violent, to hold events at his casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

Since then, the sport has spiked in popularity, and Trump has become a fan favorite. 

Dana White and Trump

UFC CEO Dana White, left, talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

"Every time, when he was getting hammered at his worst, we’d walk into that arena and the place erupts and goes crazy," White told the magazine. "It shows other people, Oh, wait. Everybody doesn’t hate Donald Trump like the media is telling us."

Trump received a thunderous applause as he made his way toward the Octagon on Saturday flanked by many of his Cabinet nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard.

White said before the fight that Trump and UFC fighter Conor McGregor receive the biggest applause he has ever seen when they show up at a fight. 

Trump fans at UFC 309

People hold a flag as President-elect Donald Trump arrives at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump’s campaign saw him appear on several popular podcasts including "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has been viewed a staggering 47 million times on YouTube alone, "This Past Weekend with Theo Von," Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant," Barstool Sports’ podcast "Bussin with the Boys," "Nelk Boys" and "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul. 

White told the magazine that he believed these appearances worked in Trump’s favor, especially with the young male demographic. 

"You’re getting conversations in these podcasts, and you yourself, as a young kid, get to really see who Donald Trump is," he said. "Not the bulls--- you hear from the far-left media."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.