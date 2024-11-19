Expand / Collapse search
UFC

Ex-ESPN star Sage Steele sports MAGA-inspired necklace at UFC 309

Sage Steele recently shutdown rumors she was vying for a position in the new Trump administration

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Sage Steele slams Dems, media over Trump Cabinet attacks: 'Pretty classless' Video

Sage Steele slams Dems, media over Trump Cabinet attacks: 'Pretty classless'

'The Sage Steel Show' host Sage Steele weighs in on the reaction from Democrats and the media over Trump's Cabinet nominations.

Former ESPN sportscaster Sage Steele was showing her support for President-elect Donald Trump at this past weekend’s UFC event with her MAGA-inspired jewelry. 

Steele, who joined Trump on the campaign trail at a town hall gathering in Pennsylvania last month, was one of the many celebrities in attendance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC 309.

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump looks on during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024 in New York City.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In addition to sharing several videos of Trump in the audience, Steele shared a snap of her and her father at the big event. 

In the photo, Steele is seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" chain. 

"This year, I committed to saying ‘Yes’ to as much as humanly possible … focusing on EXPERIENCES with the people I love the most," Steele wrote in part. "Just got back home from a wonderful weekend with my Dad, thanks to my amazing friend Dana White (whom I always refuse to bother for a picture but will next time!) and the awesome experience Dana provided for us at UFC 309!!" 

Last week, Steele was reported to have thrown her hat in the ring as press secretary in the new Trump administration. But she quickly dismissed the rumors in a post on social media. 

President-elect Trump and Sage Steele

President-elect Trump greets Sage Steele at a campaign town hall meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 20, 2024.  (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

FORMER ESPN PERSONALITY SAGE STEELE DENIES TRUMP PRESS SECRETARY RUMORS

"Not sure how these rumors began about me ‘vying’ to be Press Secretary, but it’s definitely fake news! I haven’t had a single conversation with anyone about that job, and have no desire to do so!" Steele wrote in a post on X. 

"Honestly, it was the honor of a lifetime to be a small part of @TeamTrump during the campaign – something I NEVER imagined – but I wholeheartedly believe in @realDonaldTrump @JDVance & am excited to find ways to continue to serve. It took me years to not be afraid to speak up. That fear is gone forever, and I hope others are beginning to feel the same. LFG!"

Trump received a thunderous applause as he made his way toward the Octagon on Saturday flanked by many of his Cabinet nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump fans at UFC 309

People hold a flag as President-elect Donald Trump arrives at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York.  (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

"If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!" Joe Rogan said on the pay-per-view broadcast. "It’s always loud when he comes in, but now that he’s won [the election], now that he’s the president again, oh my God!"

