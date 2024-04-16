UFC, Arman Tsarukyan avoid potential lawsuit after fan at the center of viral punch video speaks out

The fan at the center of a viral video that showed UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan throwing punches in his direction before his bout against Charles Oliveira on Saturday is speaking out after UFC President Dana White expressed concern over a potential lawsuit.

The incident took place as Tsarukyan was walking out toward the octagon for his UFC 300 fight against Olveria. Videos shared online appeared to show the 27-year-old fighter throwing a punch at a fan before being ushered forward by security.

It was not immediately clear if Tsarukyan hit the fan or what prompted that altercation, but on Monday, the man came forward to clear a few things up.

Obed Ardon told Bloody Elbow that he was attending the fight with his brother, and while getting caught up in the excitement, he flipped Tsarukyan off as he was walking by.

"I’d like to apologize to Arman for provoking him by flipping him off. I was buzzing all day and the moment got to me," he said.

"It was my first time attending a live UFC event, and it was absolutely incredible. I’m glad the incident wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I do want to make clear that I didn’t pull him towards me, yell out offensive words or anything of that nature. I flipped him off nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title."

During the post-match press conference, White expressed concern that the UFC might face a potential lawsuit, but Ardon made it clear to the outlet on Monday that he has no plans to seek legal action.

In fact, Ardon is hoping White might extend him an invitation to the next fight.

"To answer Dana White’s comments about suing: I will not sue, that never crossed my mind. My first thought was I hope I don’t get kicked out. Thank you Uncle Dana for blessing us with an amazing 300 card… and can you bless me and my brothers up with tickets to UFC 303?"

Tsarukyan’s record improved to 22-3-0 after defeating Oliveira in a third round decision.