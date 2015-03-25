UCLA stymies San Diego bats for regional crown

Grant Watson and the UCLA bullpen combined to toss a one-hitter as the UCLA Bruins captured the Los Angeles Regional title with a 6-0 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

Watson pitched seven scoreless innings, struck out five batters and allowed the only hit given up by UCLA (42-17) to collect the win. Zack Weiss and David Berg each pitched scoreless innings to complete the one-hitter.

Offensively the Bruins were carried by Eric Filia, who went 2-for-3 with three runs scored as well as Pat Valaika and Pat Gallagher who each drove in a pair of runs. UCLA will take on Cal State Fullerton during Super Regionals next weekend.

Max Homick didn't make it out of the first inning in taking the loss for San Diego (37-25). Homick allowed four runs on five hits while managing to get just one out. Austin Green's double was the only hit in the game for the Toreros.

San Diego posted an 8-5 win over Cal Poly earlier in the day to reach the regional final.