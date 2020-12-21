Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Mysterious green liquid Tyreek Hill was sipping on the sideline was pickle juice, Patrick Mahomes says

Hill was likely drinking it because he was cramping during his game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised eyebrows Sunday when he was seen on the sideline drinking a mysterious green and yellow liquid during a victory against the New Orleans Saints.

It turned out the nondescript liquid Hill was sipping was pickle juice, Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City on Monday.

"That was the ol' pickle juice, man," Mahomes said. "You know, he was cramping up a little bit, so you gotta give him the pickle juice to get him back to the 'cheetah,' you know what I mean?"

Mahomes said that the pickle juice is to prevent cramping.

"Well, the pickle juice usually is before, like to try to keep you from cramping," Mahomes said. "I don't know... might have to do with the sodium, I think. They try to keep you from cramping. I think he had... the full cramps already, so they had to use the full IV."

Mahomes admitted that he drank pickle juice in high school.

WebMD says consuming pickle juice is one of the ways to stop cramping.

"Some athletes swear by pickle juice as a fast way to stop a muscle cramp. They believe it’s effective because of the high water and sodium content. But that might not be the case. While pickle juice may help relieve muscle cramps quickly, it isn’t because you’re dehydrated or low on sodium. It is more likely because the pickle juice sets off a reaction in your nervous system that stops the cramp, according to recent research."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_