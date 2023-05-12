Expand / Collapse search
Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons trade friendly barbs on Twitter: 'Just mad Kansas City is thriving without him'

The Dolphins host the Cowboys Christmas Eve

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons traded friendly barbs with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Twitter Friday, but one dig may have hit a little too close to home. 

Parsons posted a picture to his social media thanking former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth for training with him this week and helping him "grow as a player." 

Micah Parsons rushes the QB

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys defends against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We will only grow from those who have accomplished what we seek," Parsons added.

COWBOYS' MICAH PARSONS DEFENDS WEARING 76ERS JERSEY TO NBA PLAYOFF GAME

The message caught the attention of seven-time Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill, who seemingly mocked Parsons’ "motivational" tone. 

But Parsons clapped back and warned him about the Cowboys' Week 16 game against the Dolphins in Miami.  

The two continued to engage in some friendly online trash-talking, but Parsons took a swipe at Hill over being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs before the start of last season. 

"Cheetah just mad Kansas City is thriving without him and he is trying to bring Cowboys nation down with him!!" he said in a tweet. "He never been the same since he’s been in Miami! He’s started losing his mind! Maybe it’s the heat?!"

Tyreek Hill congratulates Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There does not appear to be genuine bad blood between the two star players with Parsons admitting, "You still one of my favorite players!!" 

Hill will face his former team when the Dolphins and Chiefs head to Germany to play in one of the NFL’s five international games this season. 

Hill spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl and was selected to the Pro Bowl in every season. 

Tyreek Hill plays in the NFL Playoffs

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

After making the move to Miami, Hill racked up 1,710 receiving yards. 

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 


 

