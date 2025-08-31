Twins' Taj Bradley makes wild revelation about studying habits before pitching

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taj Bradley changed up his routine ahead of his start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday – he decided to study scouting reports for the first time.

Bradley twirled a gem over five innings as he allowed one run on one hit and struck out six batters. However, the bullpen failed to maintain the lead as the offense fell flat. San Diego scored seven runs in the seventh and won the game 12-3.

It was a better start for Bradley than his debut for the Twins. He was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the trade deadline. Last week, he allowed seven runs on nine hits. The difference appeared to be his study routine.

"I just never did it at all," Bradley said, via the Star Tribune. "I was kind of out there blind the whole time. After my last outing, I had a lot of soft contact, so I figured now is the time. OK, get your head in the books, learn a bit about the hitters you’re going up against."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn’t appear too concerned about Bradley’s habits.

"Honestly, whatever helps guys take the mound with confidence and allows them to do their job well, that’s the way that I want them to think," he said. "If he’s throwing the ball like that, whatever his mentality is, that’s the mentality he should have because that’s the stuff of a very good major league pitcher."

The Rays selected Bradley in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his debut in 2023 and had a 5.59 ERA in 23 games.

This season, Bradley has a 4.82 ERA in 23 appearances between the Twins and Rays.