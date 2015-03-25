Expand / Collapse search
September 14, 2015

Turner's 40 points leads Texas A&M past Kentucky 83-71, Calipari's first home loss in SEC

By | Associated Press
    Kentucky's Alex Poythress (22) and Texas A&amp;M's Jarod Jahns (42) go after a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013. Texas A&amp;M defeated Kentucky 83-71. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (The Associated Press)

    Texas A&amp;M's Elston Turner shoots under pressure from Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (The Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Elston Turner scored 40 points for Texas A&M, and the Aggies topped Kentucky on the road Saturday 83-71.

It was the first home conference loss in John Calipari's tenure as Kentucky's coach. Kentucky had won 24 straight home SEC games before Saturday.

Texas A&M (12-3, 2-0) held an advantage as large as nine early in the second half.

With the game tied at 63 with 4:04 to play, Aggies guard Fabyon Harris hit a jumper to help send them on a string of 11 unanswered points to end Kentucky's push. Turner, a 6-foot-5 senior whose previous career high was 26 points, had 25 at halftime for the Aggies. He was 10 of 13 from the field in the first half, including 7 of 7 from inside the 3-point line.

Nerlens Noel finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks, six assists and four steals for the Wildcats (10-5, 1-1).