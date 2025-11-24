Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Trump touts Shedeur Sanders after Browns rookie pulls off win: 'I TOLD YOU SO!'

Sanders had a touchdown pass in the Browns' 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday after Shedeur Sanders picked up a win in his first start as a pro for the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders was 11-of-20 for 209 yards and a touchdown pass in the 24-10 win. He threw an impressive pass to Isaiah Bond, which set up a score early in the game. He then had a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson, which started out as a dump off.

Shedeur Sanders drops back to pass

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Trump supported Sanders when the former Colorado standout fell in the draft and claimed victory in a post on Truth Social.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!" Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Sanders was a fifth-round pick of the Browns after he was considered to be one of the top quarterbacks available. In April, the president was among those bewildered by his fall.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

President Donald Trump wearing red USA cap

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington, D.C., on November 22, 2025.  (Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Sanders stared the season as the third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. The Browns traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals before deciding to start Gabriel. However, the former Oregon star suffered a concussion in last week’s game opening the door for Sanders.

Sanders exuded confidence in his postgame press conference. He was the first Browns rookie quarterback to win their first start since 1995.

"Everybody starts different places. Like I said, just because I didn’t get the summer reps just because I wasn’t in the best situation for me to be prepared to go out there and execute from a summer standpoint – that’s how life is," he said. "Everybody’s not in the best situation. But it’s no excuse. Gotta go out there and perform. There’s no choice. There’s no question.

"Nobody cares if this was one week of prep. Who cares? So, a lot of people want to see me fail – it ain’t gonna happen. It ain’t gonna happen."

The Browns play the San Francisco 49ers next week. It’s unclear if Sanders will start again.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

