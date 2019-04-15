Trump to give Tiger Woods Presidential Medal of Freedom after Masters 2019 win

Tiger Woods better make some more room in his trophy cabinet.

After picking up another Masters trophy on Sunday -- the fifth of his career -- President Trump announced Monday the golfer will get an even higher honor: The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” the president tweeted.

Woods, 43, shot a 2-under 70 in Sunday’s final round at the Masters to claim a one-stroke victory in Augusta, Georgia, to win his 15th major championship.

It was his first major win since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems. He triumphed in the 2018 Tour Championship, which had been his first victory of any kind since 2013.

In addition to Woods' fifth Masters championship and 15th major title (trailing only the great Jack Nicklaus in both categories), Sunday marked his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one away from the career record held by Sam Snead. It was also the first time Tiger had won one of golf's four major championships when not entering the final round with at least a share of the lead.

"It fits," Woods quipped after 2018 champion Patrick Reed slipped the traditional winner's garment over his shoulders in Butler Cabin. It was a far more sedate setting than the 18th green had been a few minutes before as Woods clinched the title with a short bogey putt.

Trump was quick to congratulate Tiger Woods on Sunday moments after the historic win.

"Congratulations to @TigerWoods.," he tweeted. "a truly Great Champion!"

In February, Trump and Woods golfed together, alongside Jack Nicklaus, at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. He tweeted at the time that the trio had a "great morning" together on the green.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are regular golf partners for Trump. Nicklaus even designed the club’s 18-hole course, according to the golf course's website.

