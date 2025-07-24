Trump signs executive order to regulate the business of college sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to set new restrictions on payments to college athletes Thursday.

The order prohibits athletes from receiving pay-to-play payments from third-party sources.

However, the order does not impose any restrictions on NIL payments to college athletes by third-party sources.

Colleges and universities are now allowed to pay their athletes directly after the House v. NCAA settlement last month. With universities bidding for the services of the nation's top football and men's basketball players, concerns rose about what resources would be left available for women's sports and non-revenue men's sports.

Trump's executive order demands that schools account for preserving resources for the non-revenue sports.

"The Order provides that any revenue-sharing permitted between universities and collegiate athletes should be implemented in a manner that protects women’s and non-revenue sports," the order states. "The Order requires the preservation and, where possible, expansion of opportunities for scholarships and collegiate athletic competition in women’s and non-revenue sports."

No clear guidelines for how those sports would be accounted for were provided in the initial announcement.

Additionally, the order also assigns the U.S. attorney general, the secretary of labor, the assistant to the president for domestic policy and the director of the White House Office of Public Liaison to carry out other tasks that protect the rights of student athletes.