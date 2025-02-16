Trump expected to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500 after Super Bowl LIX appearance

President Donald Trump was at Super Bowl LIX last weekend to see the Philadelphia Eagles clobber the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Sunday, he is expected to attend NASCAR’s Super Bowl – the Daytona 500.

"The Great American Race" is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX at Daytona International Speedway, which kicks off the 2025 NASCAR season.

It’s the second time Trump is attending the race. He was there in 2020, and given the honor of being the grand marshal of the event as he ran for president. He said then on Fox News that he liked NASCAR because of the bravery of drivers pursuing "pure American glory."

He said the Daytona 500 is a "legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years. The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports. But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who got into a spat with Trump during the 2020 season, was asked during the week about the possibility of the president attending the race. He said he "couldn't care less" if Trump showed up or not.

"We're here to race. Not for the show," Wallace added.

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the race with Austin Cindric next to him on the front row. Wallace is in third.

Defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano qualified 10th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.