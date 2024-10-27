Expand / Collapse search
Trump being top candidate for president is 'mind blowing,' Super Bowl champ says

Election Day is less than 2 weeks away

RNC chair confidently says Americans will know the 2024 election winner before going to bed Video

RNC chair confidently says Americans will know the 2024 election winner before going to bed

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler discuss cleaning up voter rolls in an effort to ensure election integrity and Georgia's early voting turnout.

Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champ and former NFL star wide receiver, wrote on social media Sunday it was "mind blowing" that Donald Trump was a top candidate for president.

Smith’s post on X sparked a debate on the social platform.

Torrey Smith on the sideline

Torrey Smith stands on the sidelines during the game between the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tommy Gilligan-USA Today Sports)

"If you remove VP Harris and Trump’s name off of a resume or did an interview where folks didn’t recognize their voices… There isn’t a single corporation or organization that would hire Trump over Kamala," Smith wrote on X. 

"It’s mind blowing he is a top candidate to run the country."

One X user responded that they didn’t think either candidate – Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris – was "worth a dime." Smith appeared to be stunned by the post and later responded to another post that no one who challenged him on his initial remarks had shown him proof as to why Trump should be considered for president.

Torrey Smith catches a pass

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith makes a catch over New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2018. (Brad Rempel-USA Today Sports)

"What org would hire a leader that has committed fraud, bankrupt multiple businesses, and has been publicly sued multiple times," Smith added. "I have folks who have committed felonies and changed their life around. They would never get a gov job but Trump can run the country?

"Maybe I shouldn’t have facts. Privilege always wins."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich also had similar thoughts about Trump in a long-winded rant on Saturday before his team’s game against the Houston Rockets.

He wondered how college students could stand behind him at his rallies.

Trump in Michigan wears Dark MAGA hate

Former President Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Avflight at Cherry Capital Airport on Oct. 25, 2024, in Traverse City, Michigan. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Regardless, Trump and Harris are locked in a tight race with nine days to go before the election.

