Dallas Cowboys
Troy Aikman’s marriage seemingly over as new fling shares photo kissing him

Haley Clark seemed to share a date between her and Troy Aikman earlier this year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There was no public announcement about Troy Aikman separating from his wife, so hopefully Catherine "Capa" Aikman isn't finding out about this the hard way. But apparently, the Hall of Famer has a new fling.

The former Dallas Cowboy was tagged in a photo by Haley Clark, where the two are seated side-by-side in Capri, Italy.

In both shots, the two are snuggled up against one another — one photo shows Clark kissing Aikman on the cheek.

Troy Aikman in Chicago

Then-Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman  on the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (David Banks/Getty Images)

But again, there was never any public news about the Aikmans getting a divorce.

Troy and Catherine got married in 2017. It was the former quarterback's second marriage.

The New York Post also notes there are no official filings of divorce proceedings by either party.

Troy Aikman in 2021

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite no public findings of a separation, the two have not posted each other on social media in quite some time. Catherine hasn't shared any photos of Troy since February 2020. Troy hasn't posted his wife since that previous May.

In February, the two were seemingly out to eat. A post on her Instagram highlights shows both her and the "Monday Night Football" broadcaster's names written at a restaurant.

Troy Aikman for ESPN

Troy Aikman ripped the NFL on the Chiefs-Raiders call. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aikman was married former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey for 11 years. Catherine's ex-husband is the nephew of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.