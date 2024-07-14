Heartfelt tributes to Jacoby Jones pour in as former coach, teammates remember Super Bowl hero

Former NFL wide receiver and kick return specialist Jacoby Jones has died. He was 40.

The Baltimore Sun reported Jones passing on Sunday, citing an NFL source with direct knowledge of the situation. The Baltimore Ravens later said the entire organization was "heartbroken."

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Ravens wrote on X late Sunday morning.

Jones spent his final three NFL seasons in Baltimore, but he will be remembered for his heroics in Super Bowl XLVII.

Jones transitioned to coaching once his playing days ended. He most recently served as the wide receivers coach at Alabama State.

Jones' former teammates, coaches, and others paid tribute to the All-Pro receiver on Sunday.

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wrote in a statement.

"My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown."

"My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson described Jones as a "legend."

"na bra no way RIP LEGEND," Jackson wrote.

Former Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt reflected on the time being teammates with Jones.

"Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones," Watt wrote.

"Jacoby Jones was one of the most energetic, and fun loving teammates. Always had a smile on his face and never one to shy away from dancing. Blessed to have shared the huddle with you brother. Gone way to soon. RIP Jacoby," retired NFL quarterback Matt Schaub said.

Former NFL punter and current ESPN personality Pat McAfee called Jones "an absolute legend."

"Jacoby Jones was an absolute legend.. he was beloved by literally everybody he met and lit up every room/field he walked into/onto.

"Rest easy my brother.. we will miss your presence."

Donte Stallworth recalled the time when he trained with Jones.

"I’ll never forget training with Jacoby Jones in New Orleans. he was fresh outta St Aug when I was playing for the Saints and he made it clear his plans to not only play in the NFL but make an impact. he did exactly that.

"RIP brother"

"My former teammate Jacoby Jones passed. Damn this hits hard. His laugh and just bigger than life personality will be something I’ll always remember. RIP brother," Matt Leinart wrote.

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith said Jones was "1 of 1."

Details surrounding Jones' death have not yet been made available.

The Houston Texans drafted Jones in the third round in 2007. Aside from the Texans and Ravens, Jones had stints with the Steelers and Chargers organizations.

