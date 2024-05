Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

The golf community continued to grieve the sudden loss of two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray, who died unexpectedly on Saturday morning at age 30.

Fellow PGA Tour golfer Peter Malnati gave an emotional interview following the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday. He was paired with Murray in the first and second rounds of the tournament.

"This is going to be really hard," Malnati, already trying to hold back his emotions, began. "I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him."

"And, it’s so funny, we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there," Malnati paused as he held back tears. "We’re so competitive, so competitive out here. We all want to beat each other. And then something like this happens, and you realize, we’re all just humans."

Murray withdrew from the tournament on Friday after the 16th hole, citing illness.

"This is just a really – it’s just a really, really hard day because you look at Grayson, and you see in him someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past, and he’s been open about it. And then you see him kind of get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things. It’s just so sad," Malnati continued.

Murray had two wins in his career on tour, including this year's Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff against Keegan Bradley and An Byeong-hun. His first came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

He was open about his previous struggle with alcoholism and mental health. In January, Murray revealed that he had been sober for eight months, was engaged to be married, had become a Christian and felt his best golf was ahead of him. He was also appointed to the 16-member Player Advisory Council.

U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, who knew Murray for more than 20 years, said Saturday that Murray had recently leaned into his faith more.

"He has really explored his faith over the years, and it seems like the last six months to eight months, he had really started committing his life to Christ and trying to honor Christ with his life. It definitely seemed like there was more of a lightness to him in a good way over these past few months when I would see him."

No cause of death has been released.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

