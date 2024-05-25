Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray, 30, dies after withdrawing from tournament

Murray withdrew on Friday due to 'illness' just before his second round ended, the PGA Tour said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died on Saturday at the age of 30, shortly after withdrawing in the middle of this weekend's tournament.

Murray played 16 holes in the second round Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing due to an "illness," according to the Tour — he shot a two-under 68 on Thursday.

"We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a statement.

Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.  (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan added that he reached out to Murray's parents to offer condolences, and the tour has provided grievance counselors.

"They asked that we continue with tournament play," Monahan said of Murray's parents. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Grayson Murray driving

Grayson Murray competes during the first round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, May 16, in Louisville, Ky.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Murray bogeyed his final three holes before withdrawing — he was the 58th-ranked player in the world.

He had two wins in his career on tour, including this year's Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff against Keegan Bradley and An Byeong-hun. His first came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Murray had battled depression and anxiety earlier in his life, and also sought treatment for alcohol abuse — in January, he said he had been sober for several months, according to NBC Sports

No cause of death has been released.

Grayson Murray with putter

Grayson Murray reads the second green during the final round of Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club, May 12, in Charlotte, N.C.  (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

He made the cut in both major championships this year, finishing last week's PGA Championship T43. 

He also finished T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

