Trevor Lacey scores 23 points as Alabama cruises to easy 80-49 victory over West Alabama

Trevor Lacey scored 23 points to lead Alabama to an 80-49 nonconference victory over West Alabama on Sunday in the second game of the Tuscaloosa Regional of the 2K Sports Classic.

Rodney Cooper had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Trevor Releford scored 14 points for the Crimson Tide.

Jack Hill had 18 points and 13 rebounds for West Alabama.

Alabama (2-0) jumped out to a 12-4 lead, but West Alabama, an NCAA Division II team, went on a 10-3 run to pull to within one, 15-14, on a layup by Hill. The Crimson Tide then outscored the Tigers 21-11 to take a 36-25 lead at the half. Hill had 12 points, almost half of the Tigers' points at intermission.

West Alabama made a 3-point shot to start the second half, but after that, Alabama steadily pulled away for the easy victory. A 3-point shot by Levi Randolph with 1:53 to go made the score 79-44, Alabama's largest lead of the game.

Alabama advances to the 2K semifinals in Madison Square Garden in New York City, where it will face Oregon State on Thursday and then either Purdue or Villanova on Friday.