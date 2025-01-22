Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend says she would 'love' for Bills to beat Chiefs

It's safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs have one less fan.

The Chiefs are looking to get into their fifth Super Bowl since the turn of the decade, but they have to get through the Buffalo Bills first. But history is on Kansas City's side entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game: They are 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs in that span.

And if there's one person who knows what the Chiefs are capable of, it's Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of star tight end Travis Kelce.

On the "I Am Athlete Daily" podcast, host Brandon Marshall admitted he didn't want to get "messy" by bringing up the Chiefs with Nicole, but the two shared some analysis.

"I think there is nothing like that environment. That’s the loudest stadium in the league," she said. "The energy is crazy. I think [quarterback] Patrick [Mahomes], too, is just a seasoned vet at this point. There is no panic, there is no sudden decisions. This is a well-thought-out offense. [Mahomes] studies the game like nobody else. Oh my God, yeah, that’s all he does. He’s a student of the game.

"Then you got [Chiefs coach] Andy Reid, and I think his playbook is crazy. That’s a known fact about him. Their offense is OD. They have guys they can throw the ball to that’s not going to drop it in the end zone."

Nicole then name-dropped her ex.

"Travis Kelce, that’s a tight end that’s not going to do it. They got the threats. So as much as I would love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it’s not going to happen."

But despite the positive words, she made her rooting interest clear.

"As much as I’d love to see [Bills quarterback] Josh [Allen] pull it off, I don’t know if that’s going to happen. … [It’s] something new. I’m bored," she quipped.

Nicole and Kelce dated for five years and even attended Mahomes' wedding together. Kelce has since been dating Taylor Swift.

