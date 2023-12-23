Tom Brady mourns death of family dog, Lua: 'Forever in our hearts'

Tom Brady announced on Saturday that his family's pet dog, Lua, has died.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared two photos of the dog on his Instagram story on Saturday.

The first was of two of his children lying with the dog with a caption that read, "We love you Lua RIP" with three heart emojis, a prayer emoji and a sparkle emoji.

The second was a shot of the dog sitting and basking in the sun. Brady wrote "Forever in our hearts."

Brady is a noted dog lover, having volunteered at animal shelters.

Logan Ryan volunteered with Brady at animal shelters during their playing days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I guess I’ll chime in with my Tom Brady story…" Ryan's wife wrote in an Instagram post when he retired earlier this year.

"It’s the one about the dad who volunteered at the animal shelter with his kids throughout an entire football season. The one where he bonded with his kids over naming puppies and bottle feeding kittens. The one where he silently showed up every other week to make a difference for his family and his community. The one where 2 dads just got to be dads and beamed with pride every time their kids said ‘Please can we just stay a little bit longer?!’ The one where two little girls built a friendship around their love of tiny baby kittens and did their part in making the world a better place for animals."

Brady owned the dog with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, when they were married. The supermodel posted her own tribute to the dog.

"Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts," she wrote. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua." Bündchen added a broken heart emoji.

Bündchen shared 10 photos of Lua, with the first of herself hugging he dog. She also shared photos of Lua with both of her children.

