Travis Kelce takes final shot at Cincinnati mayor, says city was better when Jerry Springer was in office

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not holding back after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, throwing some shots at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to rebut his shade sent prior to the 23-20 victory.

"I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" he screamed to a raucous crowd of cheering fans at Arrowhead Stadium – not "Burrowhead" as the Chiefs let it be known – on Sunday night.

During his post-game press conference, Kelce was asked more about Pureval, but he thought enough was said out on the field.

Kelce did, however, toss one more comment his way.

"Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor," he said laughing.

Springer, the famed host of "The Jerry Springer Show," served as mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 as a Democrat.

Pureval has since responded to Kelce’s comments about the "know your role and shut your mouth" shot at him, and thinks it was warranted.

After all, Pureval did make a proclamation that Joe Burrow should take a paternity test to see if he was Patrick Mahomes’ father while saying Sunday was "They Gotta Play Us Day."

"Yeah. Deserved that," he said on Twitter. "Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!"

Kelce wasn’t the only Chiefs player to comment on the mayor, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his piece.

"The mayor came at me, man. He’s the mayor of Cincinnati, so he’s gotta think about something," Mahomes said.

The Bengals are back in Cincinnati with their season at an end, while the Chiefs will be heading to Arizona next week to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium.