Cincinnati mayor reacts to Travis Kelce's 'jabroni' jab: 'Deserved that'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was forced to eat all the trash talk he delved out in the days leading up to the AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, but took it in stride.

Pureval was gracious in defeat and admitted he "deserved" the jab Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave him as the star accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy on behalf of the team for their 23-20 win over the Bengals.

"Yeah. Deserved that," Pureval wrote. "Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!"

Kelce was on the stage in the middle of Arrowhead Stadium and called the mayor a "jaboroni."

"I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" he screamed to a raucous crowd of cheering fans.

Kelce, then, screamed, "You gotta fight for your right to party!" which he did when they went to Super Bowl LIV, which gave him and Patrick Mahomes their first career rings after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes also commented on the mayor’s trash talk in the postgame press conference.

"The mayor came at me, man. He’s the mayor of Cincinnati, so he’s gotta think about something," Mahomes said.

Pureval earlier in the week proclaimed Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" as the Bengals took on the Chiefs. In his proclamation, the mayor pointed to Mahomes' 0-3 record against Joe Burrow, joking that officials have asked Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Mahomes' father.

