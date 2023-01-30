Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati mayor reacts to Travis Kelce's 'jabroni' jab: 'Deserved that'

Kelce came after the mayor after the AFC Championship win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was forced to eat all the trash talk he delved out in the days leading up to the AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, but took it in stride.

Pureval was gracious in defeat and admitted he "deserved" the jab Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave him as the star accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy on behalf of the team for their 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval holds the Bengals winning game ball form their playoff game with the Las Vegas Raiders during an interview in his office on Feb. 7, 2022 in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval holds the Bengals winning game ball form their playoff game with the Las Vegas Raiders during an interview in his office on Feb. 7, 2022 in Cincinnati. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Yeah. Deserved that," Pureval wrote. "Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!"

Kelce was on the stage in the middle of Arrowhead Stadium and called the mayor a "jaboroni."

"I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!" he screamed to a raucous crowd of cheering fans. 

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kelce, then, screamed, "You gotta fight for your right to party!" which he did when they went to Super Bowl LIV, which gave him and Patrick Mahomes their first career rings after defeating the San Francisco 49ers. 

Mahomes also commented on the mayor’s trash talk in the postgame press conference.

"The mayor came at me, man. He’s the mayor of Cincinnati, so he’s gotta think about something," Mahomes said.

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pureval earlier in the week proclaimed Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" as the Bengals took on the Chiefs. In his proclamation, the mayor pointed to Mahomes' 0-3 record against Joe Burrow, joking that officials have asked Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Mahomes' father.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

