Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes offers parting shot to Cincinnati mayor after Chiefs win AFC Championship

Mahomes had words for the Cincinnati mayor

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had one last parting shot for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the team beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Pureval was talking as much trash as the Bengals players in the days leading up to the game, but the Chiefs got the last laugh, winning 23-20. A Mahomes scamper and a subsequent penalty put Kansas City in field-goal range, and Harrison Butker delivered in the final moments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce made himself clear at the end of the game, calling Pureval a "jabroni." Mahomes also talked about it with reporters after the game.

"The mayor came at me, man. He’s the mayor of Cincinnati, so he’s gotta think about something," Mahomes said.

Pureval earlier in the week proclaimed Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" as the Bengals took on the Chiefs. In his proclamation, the mayor pointed to Mahomes' 0-3 record against Joe Burrow, joking that officials have asked Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Mahomes' father.

CHIEFS FINALLY TAKE DOWN JOE BURROW, BENGALS TO ADVANCE TO SUPER BOWL LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, works in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, works in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, did not take too kindly to the remarks.

"WEAK. & embarrassing," she quote-tweeted.

In the end, Mahomes was still 29-for-43 passing with 326 yards and two touchdown passes as he dealt with a high-ankle sprain. He had 8 rushing yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.