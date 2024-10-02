Travis Kelce says Rashee Rice's injury felt like a 'huge dagger' after seeing him go down

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 in their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday but suffered a potentially major blow to their offense.

During the first quarter, Chargers defensive back Kristian Fulton intercepted Patrick Mahomes. During the return, Mahomes tried to make a tackle on Fulton, lowering his shoulder and diving at Fulton, but completely missed.

Mahomes instead hit teammate Rashee Rice in the knee. Rice was able to walk off the field gingerly, but was carted off once he got to the sideline and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Travis Kelce reacted to Rice’s injury during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"On the offensive side of the ball, man, we got to rolling, and it’s not going to be any easier seeing Rashee go down during the game. I just love the way that guy was playing the game of football, how he was attacking every single day in practice," Kelce said.

"You know sometimes you just root so hard for the guys that do it the right way and Rashee had been doing that, man, and there was a huge dagger to me when I saw him go down," Kelce continued.

Rice came into the game leading the Chiefs in targets (29), receptions (24), yards (289), and scored two touchdowns on the season.

Despite Mahomes' top target going down early in the game, the Chiefs were able to overcome a 10-0 deficit to win the game 17-10.

Kelce had his best performance on the season in the win, with seven receptions for 89 yards. The Chiefs are going to rely on Kelce to build on his solid performance against the Chargers with Rice likely missing time.

The Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings are the NFL’s last two unbeaten teams at 4-0.

The Chiefs will look to maintain their perfect record when they take on the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

