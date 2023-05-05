Travis Kelce says people who think he'd spike Lombardi Trophy are 'f---ing ill' after doing so with replica

Kelce Jam in Kansas City was a huge hit, with the host of the party looking like he might have had a bit too much fun.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came out on stage with what was later revealed to be a replica of the Lombardi Trophy that he and his squad won three months ago in Glendale, Arizona.

Kelce did what he called the "Lombardi Luge," pouring a tequila seltzer down the replica and drinking it. He then spiked the can and the makeshift trophy.

Before people realized it wasn't actually the Lombardi Trophy, some were livid, but Kelce calmed everyone's nerves.

"The people are absolutely f---ing ill if you think that I would ever disrespect the actual Lombardi Trophy like that," Kelce said alongside his brother Jason, an opponent in the 2023 Super Bowl, on their "New Heights" podcast. "I have way too much respect for the game, the history of the game …

"I would never frigging do that to the Lombardi Trophy. It was all for the show, all to try and get everybody fired up. I have no reason to do that to the Lombardi Trophy."

But his brother begged to differ.

"Travis, you would 1,000% disrespect the Lombardi Trophy," older brother Jason joked.

Travis later said he did the "Lombardi Luge" because he has "always wanted to drink out of" the Stanley Cup.

"I always wanted to do it, so when I thought of, ‘How could I drink out of this legendary trophy?', the Lombardi Luge, baby," he said.

Kelce caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl to cap off maybe his best season in the NFL.

At the age of 33 in his 10th year in the league, he set careers highs with 110 catches, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to his eighth straight Pro Bowl and seventh straight All-Pro nod.