Travis Kelce receives glowing praise from mom, TV director ahead of show premiere

Travis Kelce was the talk of the town ahead of the "Grotesquerie" premiere on Monday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end received glowing reviews from his mother and TV director Ryan Murphy ahead of the FX show’s debut.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donna Kelce talked to Page Six about her son as he navigates the wild waters of celebrity lift with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good," she told the outlet from the purple carpet. "He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she."

Murphy talked about Kelce’s involvement in his show during a virtual press conference. He said he met with Kelce, who talked about his interest in getting into acting. Murphy suggested that Kelce was excited about doing something with three months off in between the Super Bowl and the start of practice.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP SUGGESTS TRAVIS KELCE NOT COMPLETELY FOCUSED ON FOOTBALL AFTER LATEST QUIET GAME

Murphy said he told Kelce he would write a part specifically for him. He said Kelce then worked with an acting coach for "several months."

"He showed up off book. He knew everybody’s lines," Murphy said, via Variety. "He was so professional. He was so committed. He kept saying to me, ‘I’m real coachable, coach me, coach me.’ So I did, and he ended up being a delight.

"I would love to continue working with him on this and other things. I cannot say enough about him as a leader. He’s just the kindest, sweetest. … Everything you think about him is true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Grotesquerie" stars Nicey Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville and others. The story is about a detective who works with a nun to solve a series of crimes plaguing a town.

Kelce has struggled so far on the field and has been hearing criticism about it.

He has yet to find the end zone in the first three games of the season and has eight catches for 69 yards.