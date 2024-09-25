Travis Kelce focused on winning instead of targets amid criticism of lack of offensive production

It is no secret Travis Kelce has had a slow start to the season in his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team has started the season undefeated.

Kelce has heard criticism from almost every NFL analyst and sports pundit. He has eight catches for 69 yards but has yet to find the end zone. Some have used his off-field exploits, his relationship with Taylor Swift and just his age.

However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have both said that defenses have been playing Kelce tighter, knowing just how much he could affect a game. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection for a reason.

In Wednesday’s episode of "New Heights," Kelce addressed the concerns over his play through the first three games of the season.

"Pat said it, coach Reid said, you know we’re finding ways to win games, and we’re not playing our best football," he said. "Everybody can clean it up, I think. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter, that crucial third down just trying to do much before putting the ball away and that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big time moments like that.

"I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field but not using that as an excuse. Moving forward, still trying to make sure that I can help the team out in that regard, knowing that I’ve been that weapon for us in the past and moving forward. It’s just you know, everyone’s just tweaking their game in the right direction and we know what we have to do to get better this week going out west to play the Chargers, and I’m excited for the challenge baby, and we’re 3-0 man, it doesn’t get any better than a 3-0 start."

Kelce said he is not concerned about how many targets he is getting. His 12 targets in three games is second most on the team behind Rashee Rice’s 29.

"Whatever it is," Kelce said, "It’s football baby. "I’m not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense and I think Pat’s doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now, and we just have to keep finding. It’s a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we’re just finding how to have success throughout the season.

"As an offense, you’re going to go through these ups and downs throughout the season, and you just want to make sure that you clear, that you clean up all the mistakes, that you’re making your communicating so that everybody understands exactly where we are going moving forward and nobody does it better than coach Reid and Pat Mahomes in that regard."

Kelce will have another chance to boost his numbers this weekend. The Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.