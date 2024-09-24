Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 3 of 2024 NFL season

Three weeks of the 2024 NFL season have gone by in a flash, and, for the first time this season, there are two teams at the top of the power rankings.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both deserve the top spot after their wins in Week 3.

The Chiefs eked out another victory, showing that even if they are banged up and don’t play a clean game, they can still get the job done. Their win came against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills were led by Josh Allen’s four touchdown passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He moved the ball with ease, and Buffalo effectively had the game won by halftime.

The rest of the Week 3 power rankings look a bit different from Week 2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

They haven’t been lighting it up, but the 3-0, back-to-back Super Bowl champions get the benefit of the doubt, even if teams like Buffalo and Minnesota have been impressive. We keep the Chiefs at No. 1 again.

Last week: 1

1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Josh Allen and his band of relative unknowns are playing as a team and making few mistakes.

Last week: 2

3. Minnesota Vikings (3-0)

It's officially time to say the Vikings are contenders this season after yet another dominating win over a Houston Texans team that was just as shocked as the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers were in weeks 1 and 2 respectively. As Brian Flores continues to whip up blitzes that send quarterbacks into a frenzy, Sam Darnold is delivering dimes all over the field. When he received the game ball Sunday from Kevin O'Connell, the entire locker room was clapping and cheering for him, showing how he's won everyone over. Minnesota is the NFL's biggest surprise of the 2024 season

Last week: 9

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

The Steelers are 3-0, but it’s still hard to fully buy in. Mike Tomlin is clearly one of the best coaches in the NFL when it comes to getting the most out of his roster, and he’s done it again this year. Still, the schedule has been relatively easy and doesn’t get much tougher until November.

Last week: 12

5. Detroit Lions (2-1)

Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson got away from the team's power-run identity in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they went back to the well in a big win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road Sunday. The hook-and-lateral was even done to perfection, and the offense looked to be back to its normal self. The Lions remain a top contender in this division, and it'll be interesting to see them go against the Vikings in their first meeting next month.

Last week: 8

6. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

Soft schedule or not, the fact is Seattle is two games clear of the rest of the NFC West and building confidence by the week. Coach Mike Macdonald’s crew has been doing it with defense. The defense is among the NFL’s best in passing yards allowed (1st) and total yards allowed (2nd).

Last week: 10

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

Philadelphia survived a parade of failed risks by Nick Sirianni in New Orleans to stay on the higher end of the NFL hierarchy this week. It's a win the Eagles can credit to Saquon Barkley. The Eagles might be 0-3 if not for signing Barkley. He's on pace to have the best season of his career. Nick Sirianni is off the hook for his coaching, but only time will tell if he has a better approach next time.

Last week: 11

8. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Malik Willis has done it again, this time against the team he entered training camp with this preseason. The Tennessee Titans watched as the Packers' offense flowed well with Willis leading the way for Matt LaFleur's bunch. With Love returning sooner than later under center, the Packers could be a scary opponent as this division looks to be a powerhouse (except for a team we'll hit later on)

Last week: 17

9. Houston Texans (2-1)

Joe Mixon’s absence Sunday was noticeable as the Houston Texans suffered a 34-7 beatdown by the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the struggling offense, which managed just 38 rushing yards, the biggest issue for Houston was sloppy play. In back-to-back weeks, the Texans committed more than 10 penalties, including four straight while trailing 14-0 before halftime.

Last week: 3

10. New York Jets (2-1)

If the offensive line stays healthy — a big if given its health history — this is going to be a team that gets better. Why? Because youngsters are growing up, and the 40-year-old quarterback is heating up.

Last week: 15

11. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Believe it or not, the Saints were not going to score on every offensive possession this season. The Eagles were the first team to slow down Derek Carr and the Saints' offense Sunday, holding them to just one touchdown and two field goals. The Saints' defense and special teams did their best, forcing three Philadelphia turnovers, but couldn’t contain Saquon Barkley long enough to secure a victory.

Last week: 4

12. San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

No need to panic in San Francisco. This is still a very good football team, even at 1-2 after blowing a winnable game against the Rams. The focus for Kyle Shanahan’s group will be on getting right against the Patriots Sunday and getting healthier to endure the long season.

Last week: 6

13. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

Baltimore was cruising against Dallas but somehow managed to let the Cowboys back into the game and nearly blew it. That’s not a great sign for a team that had Super Bowl aspirations coming into the season. The Ravens are lacking a killer instinct so far this year, and they need to find it fast.

Last week: 14

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Hard to label the Buccaneers loss to the Broncos as anything other than disappointing after such a strong win in Detroit. Coming into the week, it felt like the Buccaneers had a good chance at starting 3-0, but Baker Mayfield and the offense struggled to get anything going against the Broncos' defense. On the other side of the ball, Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense were able to move the ball without much resistance from the Buccaneer defense.

Last week: 5

15. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert aggravated his high ankle sprain in the second half of Los Angeles’ 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Herbert’s early exit effectively ended the Bolts' hopes of mounting a comeback, and the team’s offense still appears to have some major flaws.

Last week: 7

16. Washington Commanders (2-1)

So far, Jayden Daniels has stood out as the top player of the 2024 rookie quarterback class. A game-winning drive followed by a quality start has every positive indicator a team could want with a rookie quarterback. The rest of the roster has outperformed expectations, even if it isn't stacked with Pro Bowlers. Washington is ahead of schedule in the Dan Quinn era, at least three games in.

Last week: 27

17. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

The Cowboys haven't started 1-2 since 2020. It's a bad look for a team that gave out two of the biggest contracts in NFL history this offseason to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but the talent is still there. The Cowboys have a surprisingly disastrous season every couple of years. Their 2020, 2015 and 2010 seasons were all derailed by injuries and a bad start, and the teams never recovered. Mike McCarthy has already led one of those failures. The good news for the Cowboys is there haven't been any injuries to key players, and they have a weaker opponent this week.

Last week: 13

18. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

Arizona has obliterated a mediocre team (Rams) and lost close contests to two good ones (Bills, Lions). The Cardinals will tell us who they really are when they host the surging Commanders Sunday afternoon.

Last week: 18

19. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)

There are signs of life in Los Angeles after that thrilling comeback win over the 49ers. Injuries have hurt the Rams, but they showed off impressive depth on offense Sunday and hope to carry that momentum into this week and get back to .500 against the Bears in Chicago.

Last week: 25

20. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

For a moment, it looked like the Falcons were about to pull off another fourth-quarter comeback. Kirk Cousins led the Falcons to the red zone to give the Falcons a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter, but Bijan Robinson got stuffed on fourth down to drop the Falcons to 1-2. On the bright side, the Falcons' defense held its own against Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs' offense, holding it to 22 points.

Last week: 19

21. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

OK, it might be time to start panicking a bit about the Bengals. While they are still better than their 0-3 record would suggest, at some point they have to start winning games. Teams that start 0-3 miss the playoffs over 90% of the time, so Cincinnati needs to start winning. Like, now.

Last week: 16

22. Miami Dolphins (1-2)

If they don't beat the Titans on "Monday Night Football," there's going to be a lot more heat on general manager Chris Grier to trade for a quarterback with experience.

Last week: 20

23. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

The Colts picked up their first win of the season with a crucial 21-16 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday, and it was all thanks to the once-ridiculed defense that paved the road to victory. Indy’s defense limited the Bears to 63 rushing yards and pressured Caleb Williams, who went 33 of 52 for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Williams committed two turnovers.

The biggest issue plaguing the Colts for now is quarterback play. For the second week in a row, Anthony Richardson completed just 50% of his passes, and he's thrown six interceptions on the year. He’ll need to be more consistent for Indy to be a true competitor in the AFC South.

Last week: 28

24. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Caleb Williams is simply going through it right now, and the Bears' offensive line is just not helping him drop back and read his progressions. The Indianapolis Colts, who are also struggling, were pressuring Williams all game long, but this is what the No. 1 overall pick will have to get used to. He did have a good day passing on the stat sheet, but Williams is still missing deep shots downfield by a wide margin and throwing interceptions. There's a lot to work to be done in Chicago, and it's not on the defensive side of the ball

Last week: 24

25. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

It’s hard to watch Deshaun Watson and not think that his days as a starting NFL quarterback are over (Jameis Winston time?). Losing to the Giants at home was a terrible loss, and the Browns are lost right now. Might be time to blow it up and start over.

Last week: 22

26. New York Giants (1-2)

In short glimpses over their last two games, the Giants have shown off a simple, yet effective formula: a relentless defensive line and forcing the ball to their top receiver. The Giants rode a similar formula to the Super Bowl in 2011 and their last double-digit win season in 2016. The only problem with this Giants team is that for every minute it shows off that effective formula, there is at least a minute and a half where it shows utter nothingness from offense, defense and special teams.

Last week: 31

27. Denver Broncos (1-2)

Bo Nix showcased what he can do for the Broncos’ offense with both his arm and his legs, and he represents the best chance for Broncos success this season. Denver was able to shut down a red-hot Buccaneers team and now has to hit the road to take on the Jets.

Last week: 30

28. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

Gardner Minshew followed up his solid performance against the Ravens last week with a disappointing one. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton had one of the best days of his NFL career and led the Panthers to a surprising win in Week 3. While Aidan O’Connell did see some action against Carolina, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hinted he would stick with the status quo at quarterback.

Last week: 21

29. New England Patriots (1-2)

Jerod Mayo continues to resist suggestions to play Drake Maye. That's understandable in the first month of the season when a good season is still plausible. But that possibility evaporates in October. Maye's time is coming.

Last week: 23

30. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

What a difference a week can make. After looking awful for the second straight week, head coach Dave Canales pulled the plug on Bryce Young and put in Andy Dalton. Dalton jump-started what previously looked like a lifeless offense and threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns for a dominant victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Panthers' defense held Gardner Minshew and the offense in check until garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Last week: 32

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)

The test of "Monday Night Football" and playing against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium proved to be too difficult a hurdle to overcome for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills routed the Jags in a 47-10 win that had head coach Doug Pederson calling the loss "shocking." Not much is going right for the Jags on either side of the ball, but they’ll need to figure it out with back-to-back games against division opponents up next.

Last week: 26

32. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

Malik Willis showed the Titans exactly what they’re missing after they traded the third-year quarterback away to the Green Bay Packers at the end of August. The Titans are winless through Week 3 after a 30-14 loss to the Packers. And while Willis shined in Jordan Love’s absence, Will Levis continued to struggle to bring any life to the Titans’ offense.

Last week: 29

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP