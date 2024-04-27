Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft

Colts' Chris Ballard rips critical reports around draft pick in expletive rant

Mitchell was selected in the second round of the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Texas in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, giving quarterback Anthony Richardson another weapon in the arsenal.

In the wake of the pick, Colts general manager Chris Ballard came out hot when talking to reporters and slammed unnamed sources who had been critical of Mitchell in the days leading up to the vent. The slights may have caused Mitchell to move to the second round.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adonai Mitchell at Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates after making a catch for a first down during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas State Wildcats on November 4, 2023, at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I read some of the bulls—t that was said on TV," Ballard said, via FOX 59. I mean, just the typical f— … our typical league. Unnamed sources, bad interview, that’s such bulls—t. I mean it f—ing is. It’s bulls—t.

"Like, put your name on it. I’m tired (of it). We tear these young men down. These are 21-, 22-year old men, and if people can tell me they’re perfect in their lives, it’s crap. It’s crap. This is a good kid. And for those reports to come out, I said it last year, it’s bulls—t.

KIRK HERBSTREIT BELIEVES VIKINGS' NEW QUARTERBACK J.J. MCCARTHY COULD BECOME 'ONE OF THE FACES OF THE NFL'

Chris Ballard talks to reporters

General Manager Chris Ballard of the Indianapolis Colts speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Mitchell told reporters himself he was "p---ed." He said he wasn’t celebrating getting into the league but rather ready to get to work, according to ESPN.

The wide receiver transferred from Georgia to Texas after the 2022 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adonai Mitchell at the Scouting Combine

Adonai Mitchell, #WO19 of Texas, during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

With the Longhorns, he had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He didn’t get as much hype as the top receivers in the draft, but he is still expected to be just as productive, if not more, once his pro career begins.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.