Torres scores in return as Spain routs Poland 6-0

MURCIA, Spain (AP) — Fernando Torres scored in his return from mid-April knee surgery, Cesc Fabregas got a goal in his second game since breaking a leg, and European champion Spain routed Poland 6-0 Tuesday night in a World Cup warmup for its 11th straight win.

Andres Iniesta left in the 39th minute with an apparent right thigh strain. Iniesta, whose season for Barcelona was cut short when he tore a muscle in the same thigh in April, was expected to have medical scans in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Iniesta provided the pass for David Villa's goal in the 12th minute before starting the move that led to David Silva's goal in the 14th. Iniesta hasn't played a full 90 minutes for Spain since February 2009.

"The doctors will see, but he came off mostly as a precaution," Spain coach Vicente del Bosque said.

Team doctor Juan Jose Garcia Cota said "it doesn't appear to be a tear" but cautioned that only the tests will make a determination.

Torres had right knee surgery April 18, missing the final weeks of Liverpool's season. He replaced Villa in the 66th minute and guided Pedro Rodriguez's pass home in the 76th.

"The injury's passed and now I'm able to help my teammates, so it's time to enjoy it," Torres said. "Tomorrow, I'm sure there will be a lot of optimism and euphoria, but we know it will be difficult."

Fabregas entered in the 56th minute and scored two minutes later, swiveling to send Xabi Alonso's perfect through ball in off goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak. Fabregas played in last Thursday's game against South Korea, his first match since fracturing his right leg March 31 in Arsenal's Champions League game against Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso scored in the 51st before the goals by Fabregas and Torres made it 5-0. Pedro scored in the 81st as Spain won its 11th straight game.

Villa is six goals shy of matching Raul Gonzalez's Spanish national team record of 44.

Spain, which recorded its biggest home victory since an 8-0 win over Cyprus in 1999, will play Switzerland, Honduras and Chile in the first round of the World Cup. It is unbeaten since a 2-0 semifinal loss to the United States at last year's Confederations Cup.