Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Wimbledon

Top-ranked American tennis stars falter at Wimbledon with early-round defeats

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula exited Wimbledon after upsets in the first round

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis pros were bounced early from Wimbledon this year, with several top-ranked players dropping in the first and second rounds of the tournament at the historic All England Club this week.

Frances Tiafoe, the 12th-seeded men’s player, exited the Grand Slam after losing a tough battle to Cam Norrie in the second round on Wednesday. The British tennis player, who entered the tournament unseeded, advanced to the third round after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory. 

Frances Tiafoe upset

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts after missing a point as he plays Cameron Norrie of Britain during their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.  (Alastair Grant/AP Photo)

But Tiafoe wasn’t the only American to suffer a stunning defeat. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula — the top-seeded American women’s players — were both out after suffering upsets in the first round on Tuesday. 

"I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing," Gauff, the reigning French Open champion, said after losing her match in straight sets to an unseeded Dayana Yastremska on Tuesday. "The main thing I’m sure my team and everyone is going to tell me (is): 'You did well at Roland-Garros. Don't be so upset.' Things like that."

Coco Gauff exits the court at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff (USA) waves to the crowd while leaving the court after her match against Dayana Yastremska (UKR)(not pictured) on day 2 of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club onJuly 1, 2025 in Wimbledon, United Kingdom.  (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

AMERICAN TENNIS PRO JESSICA PEGULA SUFFERS STUNNING EARLY WIMBLEDON EXIT

Earlier in the day, Pegula also lost in straight sets to 116th-ranked Italian tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto. It followed just days after victory over five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek on grass courts at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

But the Americans weren’t the only ones to have their Wimbledon dreams abruptly end. 

Jessica Pegula walks off court wimbeldon

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. leaves the court after losing to Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy during their women's first round singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.  (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

Three-time Grand Slam finalist and the No. 3 seed, Alexander Zverev, lost his first round match to 72nd-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in five sets. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No. 7 seed Lorenzo Musetti was sent packing by 126th-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round, and major finalists Zheng Qinwen, the No. 5 seed, and Karolina Muchova, the No. 15 seed, were also gone after their first round matches. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.