Wisconsin Badgers
Top football recruit announces Wisconsin commitment in creative way

Anelu Lafaele is 2024's No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
High school football stars continue to announce their college decisions in fun ways, but the No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii may take home the top prize for the most creative announcement video. 

Anelu Lafaele, a four-star edge rusher from Hawaii, made his college decision on Tuesday, choosing to play for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2024. 

Wisconsin Badgers logo before a bowl game

The Wisconsin Badgers logo on Dec. 27, 2022, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lafaele was down to Wisconsin, Arizona State, Washington and Hawaii, and used his home surroundings in order to eliminate the three other finalists. 

Lafaele made his official visit to Wisconsin on June 2 and gave his verbal commitment while on campus, according to 247 Sports. 

"Ever since my first visit there, it felt like home," Lafaele told Badger247. "I can see myself playing there. I have good relationships up there. It's pretty awesome."

A player holds up his Wisconsin helmet

Wisconsin Badgers players hold up their helmet for the kickoff of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Dec. 27, 2022, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin is entering its first full season with head coach Luke Fickell, who comes to Madison after six seasons at Cincinnati. 

Fickell led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2022, becoming the first Group of Five school to reach the four-team playoff. 

"I think he’s done all the right things," Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez told The Athletic. "I’ve been impressed with his staff. I’ve been impressed with how aggressive they’ve been in recruiting and they’ve touched in the transfer portal. You had some holes at quarterback, so you got a number of new quarterbacks. They’ve gone out and filled the roster with the needs that they had."

Luke Fickell looks on during Wisconsin's bowl game

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game on Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Badgers enter the 2023 college football season coming off a disappointing campaign, finishing the year with a record of 7-6. 

Head coach Paul Chryst was fired in October after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.