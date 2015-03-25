Tony Stewart announces multiyear sponsorship deal with Mobil 1

Tony Stewart said Tuesday that ExxonMobil has renewed its multiyear sponsorship of both the three-time NASCAR champion and Stewart-Haas Racing.

Stewart made the announcement that Mobil 1 will continue its relationship with him and his team while hosting the year-end edition of "Tony Stewart Live" on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Mobil 1 will be the primary sponsor on Stewart's Chevrolet for 11 races. Stewart missed the final four months of the season with a broken leg, but is expected to return to his car at the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Stewart believes Mobil 1 was instrumental in Danica Patrick's historic pole-winning run for the Daytona 500, as well as Stewart and Ryan Newman qualifying in the top 10.

"A very true test and example of what Mobil 1 is all about was qualifying at Daytona, the biggest race of the year, for the Daytona 500," he said. "Danica getting the pole, all three of us were in the top 10. You know, if one car qualifies good you say that team and that crew chief did a great job, but to have all three cars there, that was Hendrick engine department, but there's a difference between their four cars and our three cars, Mobil 1.

"So it definitely was a showcase for Mobil 1's products and they've just been unbelievable partners."