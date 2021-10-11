Expand / Collapse search
Tony Dungy on the 'mistake' Urban Meyer made amid video debacle

Urban Meyer has been under fire for the viral video and his 0-5 start to the 2021 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy agreed with some of the criticism Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was receiving stemming from last week’s debacle over a viral video.

Dungy, the former coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said in an episode of "Brother from Another" that he took issue with Meyer staying behind in Ohio while his team flew back to Jacksonville after a loss two games ago.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2008, file photo, Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy watches from the sideline as his team plays the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Cleveland. Dungy won a Super Bowl with the Colts after the 2006 season.

"I played football for probably 16 years, total. I coached for 28 years. I never went to a game where the head coach didn’t come back with my team. Me and myself for 13 years as a head coach, 15 years as an assistant, 15 years playing when the head coach went to a game, when we returned, the head coach came back with us," Dungy said.

"So that to me, I just don’t know how you do that and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to stay in Ohio.’ ... That was the mistake to me. What happened in the bar or whatever, that’s secondary. You go back with your team. We finished by getting home and getting everybody — that’s your responsibility as the head coach to make sure everybody lands on that plane, safe. Everybody gets back to the facility, then you do what you have to do."

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer blows his whistle before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston.

Dungy also made a point separately to Pro Football Talk that something could have happened on the plane that required the coach’s attention.

Meyer was seen in an Ohio bar with a woman, who was not his wife, dancing near his lap. The coach elected to stay back in Columbus to see some of his family.

While Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a scathing statement about the issue and Meyer offered an apology over the incident, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that the "situation is far from over."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions, but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been "horrible."

The Jaguars fell to 0-5 after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

