Tommy Tuberville slams 'woke corporations bowing to terrorists' during Sugar Bowl after terror attack

Alabama Senator and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville released a statement on Friday expressing his frustration with the presentation of the Sugar Bowl on Thursday, one day after a deadly terror attack in New Orleans killed at least 14 innocent people.

Tuberville, who coached in three Sugar Bowls, including two as the head coach of Auburn, called out ESPN for not broadcasting the national anthem before the game and instead airing a controversial video message by Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who urged Americans to "overcome addiction to divisiveness."

"It was my distinct honor to have coached in three Sugar Bowls during my coaching career. American sports, and especially college football, have always been a patriotic tradition that brings ALL AMERICANS together. Unfortunately, ESPN (who is owned by Disney) gave in to the woke mob last night by REFUSING to air the National Anthem and instead played a video of the Allstate CEO talking about ‘divisiveness.’ Yet, he failed to condemn the terrorist who brutally killed [14+] people," Tuberville said.

"This was a chance for us all to come together. But instead of honoring the innocent lives lost, these woke corporations bowed to terrorists."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tuberville then referenced President-elect Trump's recent electoral victory as evidence that Americans are done with "woke ideology."

"November 5th was a mandate from the American people. Woke ideology lost. Get on board with America First or get out," Tuberville said.

Notre Dame defeated Georgia 23-10, but much of the discussion during the game was centered on Wilson's controversial video statement. Allstate, the official corporate sponsor, and Wilson have come under fire across social media for the statement, and the video has since been deleted from official Allstate pages.

SUPERDOME WELCOMES SUGAR BOWL FANS AFTER NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK

Allstate provided a statement to Fox News Digital on the statement.

"To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms. We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation," the statement read.

The suspected attacker has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar. The FBI is working to determine Jabbar's "potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," after an ISIS flag was found affixed to the truck.

Jabbar's younger brother told the New York Times that he and his Army veteran brother were raised Christian in Beaumont, Texas, before the now-deceased attacker converted to Islam as an adult.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What he did does not represent Islam," the younger brother said. "This is more some type of radicalization, not religion."

Retired FBI agents Scott Duffey and Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital that Wednesday's attack could embolden ISIS, other terrorist groups or individuals who have been radicalized.

"This is a time where ISIS is under extreme stress and their existence is being threatened in Syria and elsewhere. It would make sense for them to double down on their message to radicalize Americans to put them into action and activate any cells that they have in place," Swecker said.

The attack in New Orleans came nearly two weeks after a suspected terror attack on a Christmas market in Germany and the same day that an explosion went off outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada.