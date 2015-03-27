Tom Jenkins leads Boeing Classic

Tom Jenkins holed out for eagle on the par-4 third hole and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead in the Boeing Classic.

The 64-year-old Jenkins is trying to become the oldest winner in Champions Tour history. Mike Fetchick was 63 when he won the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational.

"I won't think about it until I'm on the 18th with a five-shot lead," Jenkins said. "I've been in a couple of situations this year after the first round and didn't handle it very well, certainly not having been there, and at this age, it's tough," Jenkins said. "The nerves are not as good as they used to be."

Jenkins had a 9-under 135 total at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. He won the last of his seven titles on the 50-and-over tour in 2006.

On the 439-yard third hole, Jenkins hit an 8-iron from 148 yards that bounced off the collar of the green and rolled into the cup.

"Stuff like that happens, kind of gets you jazzed up and kind of gets you through the start of the round," said Jenkins, who followed with a birdie on No. 4 and added four more birdies.

In 2006 at the course, he closed with a 61 — his career best and good for a share of the course record.

Willie Wood, coming his first tour victory last week in New York in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, was second after a 68.

"Anything can happen tomorrow and I'm just going to go out there and do my best and hopefully something good will happen," Wood said.

Defending champion Mark Calcavecchia, the first-round leader, had a 73 to finish at 6 under along with Mark O'Meara, 2005 champion David Eger, Mike Reid and Jay Don Blake. O'Meara had a 64, the best round of the day. Eger and Reid shot 68, and Blake had a 70.

"Somebody's going to shoot a low score tomorrow," O'Meara said. "You just go out there and hope you're that person."