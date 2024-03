Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady was seen bragging about his family on social media, and it wasn’t one of his own kids this time.

Instead, it was his niece, Maya Brady, the 22-year-old UCLA softball shortstop who belted two homers during the No. 14 Bruins’ victory over No. 8 Washington on Sunday.

Maya’s longshots were the 61st and 62nd of her Bruins career, as she now ranks third all-time in home runs in program history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Her uncle decided to show some love and praise on his Instagram Story.

"Sorry peeps it just runs in the family," he captioned the post, which showed Maya’s accomplishment. "LFG!!!"

This isn’t the first time Brady has praised his niece over the years. In 2021, a UCLA Softball post showing Maya hitting a homer led to an X post from her uncle.

MAYA BRADY, TOM BRADY'S NIECE, GETS HIGH PRAISE FROM NFL SUPERSTAR

"Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family…by far!" Brady wrote at the time on his X account.

And in 2022, a viral clip of Maya doing Tom’s signature fist pump after hitting another homer made waves.

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!)," Brady posted at the time, as he apologized for the expletive he and his niece said in the moment.

Maya, the oldest daughter of Tom’s eldest sister, Maureen, spoke about the competitive nature that naturally comes out in the Brady family.

"You literally have to compete to survive in this family," she said during an espnW segment in 2021. "Whenever our entire family comes together, it turns bad very, very, very quickly.

"The Brady women are the strongest and most competitive."

Maya is hoping her competitive spirit can help the Bruins win a national title this season. UCLA, which won the Pac-12 softball championship in 2021 and 2023, is currently 18-8 after avoiding a sweep from the Huskies over the weekend. They are 4-2 in Pac-12 play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maya has eight homers on the season thus far after belting a career-high 18 in 2023. She is in her fifth year with the program.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.