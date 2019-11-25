Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's criticism over attitude about offense's struggles even in wins

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Monday he has no plans to sugarcoat his feelings about how the offense plays, even if they pull out a victory.

Brady appeared in a radio interview with WEEI and responded to a question about his former teammate Rob Gronkowski’s comments about being frustrated with winning. Brady said he can’t “feel other than what is authentic to me.”

“I think everyone deals with things differently and I think that was part of having a guy like Gronk in the locker room that was so great was he approached it like he does,” Brady said in the interview. “He always looks at the bright spots in everything. When you have great attitudes like that, it is good to have. He was a great player for us for a long time," he added.

“We have different challenges that we face and, for me personally, I don’t have one emotion after every game. There’s probably five or 10. The moment you catch me is how I will feel at a particular time and sometimes it takes time to digest things and deal with things. Hopefully we can process those by the time the preparation for the next week starts.”

Gronkowski appeared on the "NFL on FOX" pregame show prior to the Patriots’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and commented on Brady’s attitude in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

“He’s so frustrated, too. It’s like, ‘Yo, you guys are 9-1.’ That’s one part I don’t miss about being there. Hands down. I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss that,” Gronkowski said.

“They’re frustrated. They’re 9-1. They win a game against Philly last week. We lost to them two years ago in the Super Bowl. They should be happy. Instead, you’re sitting there Sunday night thinking, ‘What did I do wrong?’ No, that’s not the feeling you should be having. But you won the game. Enjoy it. Go out next week, and build off it.”

Brady and the Patriots moved to 10-1 and the six-time Super Bowl champ said he was happy about the result.

“Like I’ve said, we’re trying to win, and I know things aren’t perfect. We’re just trying to make improvements and see if we can do a little bit better job every week,” Brady said. “When you watch the NFL – we’ve had some late games, we have another late one coming up – but when you watch other teams the reality is no one is a finished product at this point. Every team is beginning to fight for a position and some teams are clearly out of it and there’s a lot of other teams that are battling. Nobody knows how it’s going to shake out.”