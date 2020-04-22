Tom Brady makes the call, Rob Gronkowski comes running in social media video

Tom Brady made the call in a video Wednesday and his top target came running.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a fun video on social media showing him blowing into a conch. Rob Gronkowski, his former New England Patriots teammate, who until Tuesday was believed to be retired, comes running.

“I’m a little tired, but Gronk reporting,” the tight end says after running out from behind some trees in Brady’s backyard.

Tampa Bay acquired Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick from the Patriots for a fourth-round draft pick on Tuesday. Tampa Bay made the trade official later that night.

Gronkowski did not play in 2019 after retiring. But in 2018, he hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns. Gronkowski and the Patriots also won a Super Bowl.

In 2017, Gronkowski played in 14 games. He had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns. Gronkowski will now join wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as viable options for Brady in what should be a potent offense.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday morning that the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end was only going to come play with Brady.

“Once it became apparent that Tampa Bay was interested in making the deal there wasn’t really any reason for this to happen,” Rosenhaus said. “We didn’t have any discussions, Rob and myself, about what he would do other than Tampa and playing with Brady. I really think that was the only reason why Rob wanted to come back was to continue his career and play with Tom Brady.”