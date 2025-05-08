Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tom Brady reveals players he was 'afraid' to get hit by

Brady played in the NFL from 2000 to 2022

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady throws footballs as he opens up CardVault in New Jersey Video

Tom Brady throws footballs as he opens up CardVault in New Jersey

Tom Brady threw footballs to fans at the American Dream in New Jersey as he opened up a new CardVault store at the mall.

Tom Brady was able to avoid getting hit by defenders for most of his career, sans the one shot to his knee that cost him the entire 2008 season before he was really able to get going.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was sacked 565 times in 335 games as quarterback, which is good for a 4.48 sack percentage.

JJ Watt bears down Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, #12, passes as Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, #99, rushes during the game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Dec. 13, 2015. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

He revealed on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast the players he was "afraid" to get hit by.

"A lot of guys," Brady told Logan Paul. "Ray Lewis was at the top. Ndamukong Suh, I didn’t like getting hit by him. J.J. Watt wasn’t very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata. Remember him? He was like 340 pounds played for the Ravens, he was massive.

"So yeah, like, that’s not fun."

Ray Lewis goes in for sack on Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, #12, slides before being hit by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis, #52, during the second quarter of the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Jan. 20, 2013. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

It was rare for Brady to ever get hurt. The most memorable injury came when former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard hit the New England Patriots star low in their Week 1 matchup in 2008. Brady tore his ACL and missed the entire season.

He came back the following season and threw for 4,398 yards and 28 touchdown passes. He did not win another Super Bowl with the Patriots until 2014.

Brady was 251-82 as a starting quarterback and set all-time records for passing yards (89,214 yards) and touchdowns (649).

Tom Brady sacked by JJ Watt

Houston Texans defensive ends Antonio Smith, #94, and J.J. Watt, #99, pressure New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, #12, during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Dec. 1, 2013. ( Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

He retired following the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.