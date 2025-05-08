Tom Brady reveals players he was 'afraid' to get hit by

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady was able to avoid getting hit by defenders for most of his career, sans the one shot to his knee that cost him the entire 2008 season before he was really able to get going.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was sacked 565 times in 335 games as quarterback, which is good for a 4.48 sack percentage.

He revealed on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast the players he was "afraid" to get hit by.

"A lot of guys," Brady told Logan Paul. "Ray Lewis was at the top. Ndamukong Suh, I didn’t like getting hit by him. J.J. Watt wasn’t very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata. Remember him? He was like 340 pounds played for the Ravens, he was massive.

"So yeah, like, that’s not fun."

It was rare for Brady to ever get hurt. The most memorable injury came when former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard hit the New England Patriots star low in their Week 1 matchup in 2008. Brady tore his ACL and missed the entire season.

He came back the following season and threw for 4,398 yards and 28 touchdown passes. He did not win another Super Bowl with the Patriots until 2014.

Brady was 251-82 as a starting quarterback and set all-time records for passing yards (89,214 yards) and touchdowns (649).

He retired following the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.