Tom Brady recalls forgetful, critical mental error in game against Bears: 'I even mess things up'

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Chicago Bears Sunday for "America's Game of the Week" on FOX. The Bears are seeking their first win of the season, while the Cowboys aim for a second consecutive victory.

Tom Brady, the lead analyst for FOX’s NFL coverage, will be in the broadcast booth for the call alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. As the highly anticipated game drew closer, Brady took a moment to reflect on one of the more forgettable moments of his storied NFL career the last time he played at historic Soldier Field.

Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and he confused what he thought was a fourth down with what was in reality a third down.

"You know, sometimes I even mess things up," Brady said on "Story Time with Tom." as he watched a video replay of his mistake. "And I did on that day."

The Bucs were trailing the Bears by one point in the final minute of the game when Brady's pass to Cameron Brate fell incomplete. Tampa Bay was aiming to get in field goal range. Brady stayed on the field and proceeded to hold up four fingers, a sign the team had one more opportunity to gain the crucial yardage for the field goal kicker.

"Broken up on third down," Brady said in jest. "What's the next play? Fourth down? I thought what happened on third down was the incompletion to Cam Brate."

The Bucs did not return to Chicago for another game in Brady's ensuing seasons. Although nearly five years have passed, Brady admitted he was not pleased with his actions from that moment.

"I kind of couldn't believe it that I forgot," Brady said. "I think I actually clocked a ball. That was a bad mess-up. Bad for the quarterback to not know what down it is, that's for sure.

"If they gave us a fifth down, I maybe would've converted on fourth down and moved the sticks," he added.

Despite the slip-up, Brady's first season away from the New England Patriots turned out successful. He hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his career, leading the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV.

The Cowboys-Bears game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX Sept. 21.

